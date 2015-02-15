Private Events at the Museum
Chicago's Playground for Sports Fans
The Chicago Sports Museum and Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch combine to create a high-energy, 23,000 square foot complex offering dining, entertainment, private event venues and retail. Located seven floors above Chicago’s historic Magnificent Mile, the premier event space blends the luxury of Michigan Avenue with the city’s love for its legendary sports teams, creating an unparalleled Windy City experience.
Combining interactive entertainment, state-of-the-art audio/visual capabilities and upscale design, the Chicago Sports Museum is the ideal venue for casual and formal events including CORPORATE MEETINGS, CONVENTION KICK-OFF RECEPTIONS, TRAINING CLASSES, BAR/BAT MITZVAHS, REHEARSAL DINNERS and WEDDINGS. Massive windows with breathtaking lake views flood the space with natural light. The entire venue can be rented as an exclusive playground for receptions of up to 1200 guests or for seated events of up to 300 guests. Smaller spaces within the Museum are also available for private events.
300 seated. 400 reception style.
Entire Museum
350 seated. 500 reception.
Dining Room
600 seated. 1,200 reception style.
Venue Buyout
CATERING FOR PRIVATE EVENTS AT OUR PLACE OR YOURS
Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch, which is attached to the Museum, provides the catering for all events within the Museum. A wide range of menus are available for events ranging from corporate meetings to Bar/Bat Mitzvahs to rehearsal dinners and weddings. With over 25 years of catering and event planning experience, Harry’s will perfectly orchestrate every event from start to finish.
Our event planners are happy to assist you in connecting with a variety of trusted vendors for audio visual equipment, flowers, linen, entertainment and any other needs you may have for your event.
We are also pleased to help you book major sports celebrities to participate in your event. Appearance fees vary among celebrities. Additionally, we maintain a close working relationship with the media and would be happy to assist you in obtaining media coverage and publicity for your event.
Many of our gift shop items can be customized with your company logo or group name. Quantity discounts are available.
Details & Décor
See what clients say about Harry's
“A HUGE thank you for your help in making last night’s event such a success. I heard nothing but rave reviews all around and that’s in large part due to you and your staff. The amazingly fun space and open bar didn’t hurt either! However, those things would have meant nothing if it weren’t for your attention to detail, attentive staff, and commitment to ensuring our guests had a wonderful time.” – Kial Afton, NBCUniversal
“Thanks so much for a wonderful event, everything was GREAT! The salmon was such a big hit! Service and food was amazing, you guys are great. Everybody raved about how wonderful it was, can’t thank you enough!” – Lisa Barlow, LinkedIn
“We had a most excellent evening… Great working with Veronica to book our event; as well as Johnny, Jacob, Stephen, and of course Tony, that evening. Really appreciate the great service from everyone involved. Thank you again!” – Jen Fennell, Sage Software Group
