Night life events: Audition to sing like Harry Caray at a Cubs game

Sing like Harry at Wrigley

Have you always wanted to sing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” from the press box during a Cubs home game? Well, now’s your chance. Harry Caray’s in Rosemont is hosting an audition from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. If chosen, you’ll get to sing the famous tune during the seventh-inning stretch at a Cubs game in September. Audition participants must be 21 to enter. Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse is at 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont. (847) 699-1200 or harrycarays.com/2017/07/pipes-sing-like-harry/.

