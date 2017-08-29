Fantasy Football at Harry’s

Calling all fantasy football leagues! There’s no better place for your draft party than Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch at Water Tower Place! Offering a $35 per person party package, you and your friends will be sure to start the season off on the right foot with great food.

$35 Pick & Play Package*

Includes:

All you can eat nachos, chicken wings, and soft pretzels & domestic draft beer

Free Wi-Fi

Seating near outlets and power cords if needed

Free admission to the Chicago Sports Museum* featuring a collection of high tech interactive games

that allows you to go head to head with Chicago’s greatest legends of all time

Secure your spot today by mentioning Harry’s Fantasy Draft Deal when making your reservation online or by phone.

BOOK NOW | 312.202.0500

Private dining options are available with plasma flat screen TVs to feature live draft feeds by calling 312.631.2001 or by visiting our private dining page

*Per person price – 2 Hour Maximum – Exclusive of tax and gratuity – ends 9/6/17 — Access to museum during museum hours