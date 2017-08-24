Where Concierge: What’s Inside This Issue

The Chicago Sports Museum combines high-tech interactive experiences—including skill challenges and simulated experiences—with unique sports memorabilia and an impressive collection of game-used treasures and other artifacts. Located seven floors above Chicago’s historic Magnificent Mile, the museum is also a premier event space that blends the luxury of Michigan Avenue with the city’s love for its legendary sports teams, creating an unparalleled Windy City experience.

Water Tower Place, Level 7

835 North Michigan Avenue

Chicago, IL 60611

312-202-0500

