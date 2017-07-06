Winning Over Event Attendees is Easy at the Chicago Sports Museum

Chicago is still enjoying the historic, 108-years-in-the-making win by the Cubs who became the World Series champions last October. To celebrate, there are few places better than the Chicago Sports Museum, located inside Water Tower Place, which has some of the most impressive artifacts from the city’s many teams.

Three of the current exhibits are the “Hall of Legends,” where anyone can test how their skills compare to Chicago’s top athletes; “Measure Up,” where the brave can see if they can jump as high as Michael Jordan; and “Forensic Sports,” which allows guests to solve the biggest sports mysteries. In addition, a huge collection of memorabilia and archival newspapers help visitors relive some of the city’s iconic wins.

In addition to the public displays, the 23,000-square-foot museum can be booked for private events that will excite any sports lover. The space can accommodate up to 1,200 guests for a reception or 300 for a seated dinner, with tours of the various collections.

They also offer a range of flexible event options as well as audio-visual technology, providing for a meeting or event that will score big for your audience.

