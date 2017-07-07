Glamorous Harry Caray’s Wedding with Love and Baseball

When it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. After being inseparable and dating long distance, Gina and Justin reconnected in the Windy City as Gina accepted a new position and as Justin was traded to the Chicago Cubs. The move to Lincoln Park led to a rooftop engagement and three months of wedding planning later, they were ready to say “I do.”

The couple decided to have both their ceremony + reception at Harry Caray’s in Lombard with the help of their wedding planner La Belle Fleur Events.

Holding the ceremony in a smaller ballroom, Gina + Justin added draping and staging for the wedding party, along with purple up lighting, two large focal arrangements, lanterns and purple floral petals. M&M Entertainment provided the linens for their beautiful event.

A combo of high and low centerpieces set the stage for the event… all thanks to Life in Bloom. High centerpieces were accented with silver, curly willow and hanging crystals, incorporating the glamorous theme. Pearl and diamond table numbers also added dazzle to the look.

With nine bridesmaids and groomsmen, the couple used a king’s table at dinner so no one would feel left out. “Having a large wedding party can create a disconnect,” the bride says. “We wanted them to feel like a unit.”

Friends and family enjoyed the couple’s four tier cake made by Creative Cakes, where each layer was different — red velvet, chocolate and chiffon, while the bottom was a layer of all three flavors. Guests spent the evening on the dance floor rocking out to music from Cold Sweat and The Brew City Horns.

Last but not least, the bride looked stunning in her sweetheart, mermaid style dress from The Bridal Boutique, with rows of ruffles and added Swarovski crystal to the back along the zipper. “I wanted a glamorous dress to match our big day!” she added. Along with hair and makeup from We Only Do Pretty, Gina looked runway ready.

Check out the couple’s big day with photos sent to us by Vicky Hallberg Photography ~

~ All about the rings ~

Gina’s ring is a cushion cut center diamond with a halo and a diamond butterfly band. Both bride and groom had their wedding bands specially made with a David Yurman inspiration.

~ The couple’s greatest challenge ~

Planning a wedding in 3 months.

~ A trip of a lifetime ~

The new bride and groom honeymooned in Bora Bora for 12 days. “We split up our time between two islands, Moorea, and Bora Bora and we stayed in a bungalow over the water! We swam with shark, fed stingrays, drove ATVs, we also did a jetski tour around the entire island,” Gina says.

~Advice other couples ~

Enjoy every minute of it. It will go by fast.

