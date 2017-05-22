Sunday Brunch at Lombard

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in Lombard is your new home for Sunday Brunch! Join us for classic brunch favorites and drink specials every Sunday from 11a.m. – 3p.m.

EGGS BENEDICT 12.95

Grilled Asparagus, Hollandaise

SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH 9.00

Croissant, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Hash Browns

BREAKFAST BURGER 15.95

Sirloin Burger, Maple Candied Bacon, Sharp Cheddar,

Fried Egg, Brioche Bun, French Fries

CHILAQUILES 10.00

House Made Nachos, Salsa, Queso Fresco,

Two Eggs Your Way, Guacamole

SMOKED SALMON BAGEL 12.95

Dill Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Hearts

STRAWBERRY GRANOLA PARFAIT 6.50

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Strawberries

MIMOSA 3.00

BLOODY MARY 5.00