Sunday Brunch at Lombard

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in Lombard is your new home for Sunday Brunch! Join us for classic brunch favorites and drink specials every Sunday from 11a.m. – 3p.m.
EGGS BENEDICT 12.95
Grilled Asparagus, Hollandaise
SCRAMBLED EGG SANDWICH 9.00
Croissant, Cheddar, Canadian Bacon, Hash Browns
BREAKFAST BURGER 15.95
Sirloin Burger, Maple Candied Bacon, Sharp Cheddar,
Fried Egg, Brioche Bun, French Fries
CHILAQUILES 10.00
House Made Nachos, Salsa, Queso Fresco,
Two Eggs Your Way, Guacamole
SMOKED SALMON BAGEL 12.95
Dill Cream Cheese, Red Onion, Roma Tomatoes, Romaine Hearts
STRAWBERRY GRANOLA PARFAIT 6.50
Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Granola, Fresh Strawberries
MIMOSA 3.00
BLOODY MARY 5.00