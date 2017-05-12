Flight Nights at Harry Caray’s Rosemont

Head to the patio at Harry’s in Rosemont for Flight Nights every Friday night* all summer long! Guests are invited to indulge with flights of wine, local craft beers and inventive cocktails alongside expertly paired flights of small bites.

During the month of June, Harry’s will feature flights of red and white wines, Goose Island beers and Bacardi cocktails. Flights will rotate throughout the summer; check back for the most up-to-date offerings.