Flight Nights at Harry Caray’s Rosemont

Head to the patio at Harry’s in Rosemont for Flight Nights every Friday night* all summer long! Guests are invited to indulge with flights of wine, local craft beers and inventive cocktails alongside expertly paired flights of small bites.
During the month of June, Harry’s will feature flights of red and white wines, Goose Island beers and Bacardi cocktails. Flights will rotate throughout the summer; check back for the most up-to-date offerings.
DRINK FLIGHTS Red Wine Flight $10 Parker Station Pinot Noir, Meiomi Pinot Noir, Beau Freres Pinot Noir White Wine Flight $10 Joel Gott Pinot Gris, Caposaldo Pinot Grigio, Jean-Luc Colombo Rosé Goose Island Beer Flight $10 312 Urban Wheat, Green Line Pale Ale, Goose Island Seasonal Bacardi Cocktails Flight $10 Island Breeze, Limon Spritzer, West Indies Yellow Bird FOOD FLIGHTS Al Fresco Flight $15 Pairs with the White Wine and Cocktail Flights Truffled Chicken Crostini, Prosciutto and Melon, Gazpacho Shooter with Lump Crab and Avocado Italian Flight $15 Pairs with the Red Wine and Beer Flights Petite Meatball Sandwich, Polenta Fries with Forest Mushroom Ragu, Italian Panini with Speck, Soprecetta and Pecorino Tuscano
