Father’s Day at Harry Caray’s

Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group and Burnt City Brewing are coming together this Father’s Day for a craft beer event Dad will never forget!

On Sunday, June 18 from 4:30 p.m – 7:30 p.m., brewers and founders of Burnt City Brewing will be at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse locations in River North, Lombard and Rosemont to talk about their wildly popular local brews, which will be available as special flights for $11. The brewers will present the beers to any guest who orders a flight and will explain the flavor profile and brewing process for each beer as well as answer any questions.

Special for this Father’s Day, Harry Caray’s Executive Chef Joe Rosetti has crafted a classic mixed grill, with each menu item pairing perfectly with one of Burnt City’s beers. Specials are available while supplies last. Reservations are recommended.

Burnt City Flight $11

Balloon Boy Farmhouse Wheat Ale

Dick the Butcher Pale Ale

Face Melter Hibiscus IPA

Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale

Father’s Day Mixed Grill $55

PETITE FILET

Balloon Boy Béarnaise

Beer Pairing: Balloon Boy Farmhouse Wheat Ale

DOUBLE LAMB CHOP

Moroccan BBQ Sauce

Beer Pairing: Dick the Butcher Pale Ale

CITRUS CRUSTED ROASTED SCALLOPS

Hibiscus Beurre Blanc

Beer Pairing: Face Melter Hibiscus IPA



ACCOMPANIMENTS

Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sweet Summer Corn Brûlée

Beer Pairing: Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale



HARRY CARAY’S 7TH INNING STRETCH

Water Tower Place

835 North Michigan, Chicago

312.202.0500

Burgers, beers and sports are the name of the game for Father’s Day (June 18) at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch. Executive Chef Joe Rosetti has paired some of Harry’s most popular dishes with some of Chicago’s best local brews to create a grand slam menu.

After a hearty lunch at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch, head over to the adjacent Chicago Sports Museum, the 8,000 square foot interactive playground for Chicago Sports fans. Admission to the museum is complimentary for those who dine at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch.

Father’s Day Pairing Menu

HEATER BURGER $13

Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli,

Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun

Beer Pairing: Revolution Anti-Hero IPA

TURKEY BURGER $13

Roasted Roma Tomato, Baby Spinach, Smoked Mozzarella,

Basil Pesto, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Whole Wheat Bun

Beer Pairing: Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

PULLED CHICKEN TACOS $15

Onions, Jalapeños, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch,

Queso Fresco, Soft Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, Corn & Black Bean Salsa

Beer Pairing: Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale

STEAK FRITES $24

Flat Iron Steak, French Fries, Garlic Butter

Beer Pairing: Goose Island Green Line Pale Ale