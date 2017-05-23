Father’s Day at Harry Caray’s

Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group and Burnt City Brewing are coming together this Father’s Day for a craft beer event Dad will never forget!
On Sunday, June 18 from 4:30 p.m – 7:30 p.m., brewers and founders of Burnt City Brewing will be at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse locations in River North, Lombard and Rosemont to talk about their wildly popular local brews, which will be available as special flights for $11. The brewers will present the beers to any guest who orders a flight and will explain the flavor profile and brewing process for each beer as well as answer any questions.
Special for this Father’s Day, Harry Caray’s Executive Chef Joe Rosetti has crafted a classic mixed grill, with each menu item pairing perfectly with one of Burnt City’s beers. Specials are available while supplies last. Reservations are recommended.
Burnt City Flight $11
Balloon Boy Farmhouse Wheat Ale
Dick the Butcher Pale Ale
Face Melter Hibiscus IPA
Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale
Father’s Day Mixed Grill $55
PETITE FILET
Balloon Boy Béarnaise
Beer Pairing: Balloon Boy Farmhouse Wheat Ale
DOUBLE LAMB CHOP
Moroccan BBQ Sauce
Beer Pairing: Dick the Butcher Pale Ale
CITRUS CRUSTED ROASTED SCALLOPS
Hibiscus Beurre Blanc
Beer Pairing: Face Melter Hibiscus IPA
ACCOMPANIMENTS
Crisp Yukon Potatoes, Sweet Summer Corn Brûlée
Beer Pairing: Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale
HARRY CARAY’S 7TH INNING STRETCH
Water Tower Place
835 North Michigan, Chicago
312.202.0500
Burgers, beers and sports are the name of the game for Father’s Day (June 18) at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch. Executive Chef Joe Rosetti has paired some of Harry’s most popular dishes with some of Chicago’s best local brews to create a grand slam menu.
After a hearty lunch at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch, head over to the adjacent Chicago Sports Museum, the 8,000 square foot interactive playground for Chicago Sports fans. Admission to the museum is complimentary for those who dine at Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch.
Father’s Day Pairing Menu
HEATER BURGER $13
Pepper Jack, Jalapeños, Chipotle Aioli,
Crispy Onions, Brioche Bun
Beer Pairing: Revolution Anti-Hero IPA
TURKEY BURGER $13
Roasted Roma Tomato, Baby Spinach, Smoked Mozzarella,
Basil Pesto, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Whole Wheat Bun
Beer Pairing: Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale
PULLED CHICKEN TACOS $15
Onions, Jalapeños, Shredded Cabbage, Avocado, Chipotle Ranch,
Queso Fresco, Soft Corn Tortillas, Salsa Roja, Corn & Black Bean Salsa
Beer Pairing: Harry Caray’s Let’s Win Two Wheat Ale
STEAK FRITES $24
Flat Iron Steak, French Fries, Garlic Butter
Beer Pairing: Goose Island Green Line Pale Ale