Dog Days of Summer at Harry Caray’s Lombard

Summer in the suburbs has never been better than with Harry Caray’s Summer Fridays. Starting June 7, Harry’s will be offering specials on the patio at our Lombard location every Friday all summer long*.

The theme for the month of June is Dog Days of Summer! Guests are invited to kick back on the lakeside terrace and enjoy live music from local musician Gina Gonzalez, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Specials include the Tail Wagger cocktail, which benefits the local Almost Home Foundation for adoption and foster dogs. Don’t forget to bring your pup – Harry’s patio is dog-friendly!

Themes will change throughout the summer; check back for the most up-to-date specials and entertainment.