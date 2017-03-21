Best Spots to Watch Chicago Cubs and White Sox Games

From historic neighborhood Chicago sports bars to game day hot spots just outside the stadium, these are the best places to catch Chicago baseball.

From the earliest hints of springtime, baseball fans eagerly await the opening day of baseball season in Chicago, and why not? With two major league Chicago baseball teams to root for—the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox— the city comes to life around Wrigley Field, Guaranteed Rate Field and in sports bars all across town. Don your team’s colors and get ready to cheer them on alongside fellow fans. Here are just a few of the best sports bars in Chicago to catch the game—or to catch a ride to the game.

FOR CHICAGO CUBS FANS

Show your team spirit even if you’re not just outside Wrigley Field. At Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch in Water Tower Place enjoy an upscale sports bar experience with gourmet food to match. After you’re done watching the game and filling up on oven-fired pizzas, specialty fries and over-the-top burgers, peruse the adjacent Chicago Sports Museum to see the recently unveiled 2016 Chicago Cubs World Series exhibit, as well as other exciting sports memorabilia.