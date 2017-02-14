VIP Tour of the Chicago Sports Museum

The Chicago Sports Museum is announcing the VIP Experience, led by Grant DePorter, founder of the Chicago Sports Museum and one of the foremost collectors of Chicago sports memorabilia. “I wanted to give fans the chance to experience behind-the-scenes access to treasured pieces of Chicago sports history,” says DePorter of his inspiration behind creating the VIP Experience.

Among the highlights of the tour is the chance to hold and take photos with treasured memorabilia and unique artifacts, including:

Kris Bryant’s last out cleats from Game 7 of the 2016 Cubs World Series

The net from the shot that won the Bulls their sixth NBA championship

Walter Payton’s final touchdown football

Sammy Sosa’s corked bat

The Hover Board used by Marty McFly in “Back To The Future II” (the movie that famously predicted the Cubs would win the World Series in 2015)

Guests will hear stories behind key moments in Chicago sports history and learn more about the athletes who participated in many of the interactive experiences featured in the Museum. The VIP Experience will be available from 11a-12p on May 7, June 18, and July 23. The cost is $30 per guest (free for children under 3), which includes admission to the Museum. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Chicago Gateway Green, a non-profit organization dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressway, gateways, and neighborhoods.

Click here to purchase your ticket to the VIP Experience.