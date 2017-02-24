Unexpected Chicago: Off the Beaten Path Attractions

Chicago’s Museum Campus is an obvious choice for arts and culture: a trifecta of institutions clustered together on the lakefront. The Art Institute is a must-see as well and often tops the bucket list of Chicago attractions: it was one of TripAdvisor’s top three museums in the world in 2013, 2014 & 2015.

But with over 60 museums dotting the landscape, Chicago attractions come in all shapes and sizes. They’re also in the most unexpected places. Think a neglected bank turned community arts hub. Or a gallery housed in a mini Mag Mile castle. Or a museum set within a working bridge. Read on for details on these Chicago attractions just off the beaten path.

MALL PIT STOPS

It’s “Game On!” at the interactive Chicago Sports Museum, which commemorates the world of sports using simulated experiences, relics and stats. Combining hi-energy entertainment with state-of-the-art audio/visual equipment, the Chicago Sports Museum offers exciting interactive experiences, a vast collection of unique sports memorabilia and an impressive display of game-used treasures and artifacts. Find it in Water Tower Place, the 8-level shopping mall crowns the north end of The Magnificent Mile.