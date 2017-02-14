Chicago Sports Museum VIP Experience

Led by Grant DePorter, founder of the Chicago Sports Museum and one of the foremost collectors of Chicago sports memorabilia, the VIP Experience gives behind-the-scenes access to treasured pieces of Chicago sports history. Among the highlights of the tour is the chance to hold and take photos with treasured memorabilia and unique artifacts. Guests will also hear stories behind key moments in Chicago sports history and learn more about the athletes who participated in many of the interactive experiences featured in the Museum.

All tours begin at 11am at the entrance to the Chicago Sports Museum. Tickets for the VIP Experience include admission to the Museum. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Chicago Gateway Green, a non-profit organization dedicated to greening and beautifying Chicago’s expressway, gateways, and neighborhoods.