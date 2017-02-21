Amazing Cubs World Series Memorabilia at the Chicago Sports Museum!

If the historic Chicago Cubs World Series win was the highlight of your 2016, you’ll want to run—not walk— to the Chicago Sports Museum , where a recently unveiled Chicago Cubs World Series exhibit celebrates the grandest moments of the 2016 season with sports mementos that contributed to the amazing victory. Here are five things Cubs fans need to check out STAT at the Chicago Sports Museum.

1. Kris Bryant’s World Series Cleats

Kris Bryant’s magical cleats carried him around the bases countless times in 2016. Bryant was wearing these same cleats on display when he made history with the final out in Game 7 of the 2016 World Series.

2. Joe Maddon’s “We Did Not Suck” T-Shirt

The Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon’s timeless advice to infielder Javier Baez—”Try Not to Suck”—became the unofficial slogan of 2016. Following the Cubs’ World Series win, Maddon quickly rephrased his famous slogan to “We Did Not Suck” and had it printed on the t-shirt he wore at the Cubs celebration rally.

3. Addison Russell’s Grand Slam Ball

Addison Russell hit the 19th grand slam in the history of the World Series during Game 6 of the 2016 MLB World Series. The winning ball was caught by a Cleveland fan who threw it back on the field; a ball boy picked it up and tossed it to Cubs fan Joe Wright, who loaned it to the Chicago Sports Museum.

4. David Ross’s Catcher’s Gear

David Ross, a.k.a. “Grandpa Rossy,” was the oldest catcher and the oldest Cub ever to hit a home run in the post season. He ended his career on the highest possible note with a magnificent home run in Game 7 of the 2016 MLB World Series. You’ll find his catcher’s gear, including his mask, chest protector and shin guards, worn during the World Series and signed by Ross himself, on display in the museum.

5. Anthony Rizzo’s 2016 NLCS Game-Used Bat

Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo became one of the few players in Cubs history to hit over 40 doubles and 30 home runs in the same year. Be sure to check out Rizzo’s 2016 NCLS game-used bat from Games 3 and 4, his game-used glove and helmet and his 2016 World Series game-worn pants.

Plus Even More Memorabilia

You’ll also find many other incredible CUBS artifacts on display, including a World Series jersey signed by the 2016 Chicago Cubs team, infielder Javier Baez’s 2015 Chicago Cubs jersey, a Wrigley Field stadium-flown “W” flag, Kyle Schwarber’s game-worn 1916 Cubs throwback jersey and many others.

Plan Your Visit: The Chicago Sports Museum

835 N. Michigan Avenue, Water Tower Place 7th Floor

Chicago, IL 60611

Telephone: 312-202-0500

harrycarays.com/chicago-sports-museum

Admission is $6 for adults, $3 for seniors and free for ages 3 and under.

Guests of Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch located across from the entrance receive complimentary tickets to the museum.

The Chicago Sports Museum is a must-visit for any Chicago sports fan. In addition to testing your own skills against Chicago’s greatest team players via the museum’s high-tech interactive challenges and simulated experiences, the museum’s unique sports memorabilia collection showcases all of our beloved Chicago sport legends. Here’s a guide to what else to see at the Chicago Sports Museum.