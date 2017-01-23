Your Ultimate Chicago Sports Guide

Chicago has been home to some of the biggest sporting legends of all time. Frank Thomas (The “Big Hurt”) of the The White Sox, Walter Payton (“Never Die Easy”) of the Bears, and of course, the Chicago Bulls basketball icon Michael Jordan. For fans of all sports, there’s not a better city to visit. Here are some must-see venues to watch sports live when you’re in town, or, if you prefer, to play sports of your own as you work your way to legend status.

Chicago Sports Museum

With cool exhibits and memorabilia such the hoverboard from “Back to the Future”, this museum is a must for every sports fan. Learn about little-known facts of Chicago’s sports teams, and take a behind-the-scenes look at how they function. There are skill challenges and interactive exhibits that make you the star. Compare your jump to Michael Jordan’s, measure your hand-eye coordination or solve a popular sports mystery. This museum is packed with hours of fun for all ages.