Modern Luxury: Woody’s Winter Warm Up

Chicago’s most avid Cubs fans came out for the annual, Woody’s Winter Warm-up event at Harry Caray’s Tavern. Guests enjoyed live music by Survivor, signature cocktails made from past and present Chicago celebrities including Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks players, while having the chance to win a variety of Cubs auctioned items. Hosted by past Cubs superstar Kerry Wood and his wife Sarah Wood, the positive energy and the excitement of the World Series win by the Chicago Cubs brought in a great crowd to support the growth and development of Chicago’s youth in the North Lawndale neighborhood.