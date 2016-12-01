January 13, 2017 | 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Harry Caray’s Tavern, Navy Pier

SOLD OUT

Harry Caray’s and Wood Family Foundation are excited to announce the 6th Annual Woody’s Winter Warm-Up at Harry Caray’s Tavern located in historic Navy Pier. Join Kerry Wood and your favorite Cubs players from this season, along with Chicago’s favorite sports celebrities past and present from the Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Bears and Blackhawks, along with other local celebrities bartending for tips to support WFF.

The evening also includes music, raffles, premium dinner buffet, drinks, silent auction and live auction, along with exciting surprises throughout the night! Includes Premium bites and drinks, along with live entertainment.

All proceeds benefit the Wood Family Foundation, as we support the growth and development of youth in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood with our afterschool and summertime mentoring program, Pitch In.

This is a 21+ event. I.D.’s will be checked at the door.

