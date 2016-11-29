Harry’s for the Holidays

CHRISTMAS

Ho-ho-holy cow, Harry Caray’s is decked out for the holidays. Whether celebrating in our dining room or planning a holiday party, Harry’s has you covered with holiday décor including lighted garlands, wreaths and trees, food specials and deals on holiday gifts.

Give a Harry Caray’s gift card for the holidays and receive a FREE $25 gift certificate! For every $100 spent on gift cards between now and December 31, 2016, receive a bonus $25 gift certificate. Harry Caray’s gift cards can be purchased at Harry Caray’s locations or in our online gift shop. Restrictions apply. Those looking for something bigger to wrap for the holidays can browse Harry’s online gift shop for a selection of apparel, accessories and more. Plus, receive a FREE pair of Harry Caray’s replica glasses with every order of $49 or more between now and December 31, 2016.

HARRY CARAY’S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

RIVER NORTH December 24: Bar: 11:30am – 7:30pm* Dining Room: 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.*, December 25: Closed

ROSEMONT December 24: Bar: 11:30 a.m. — 9 p.m., Dining Room: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., December 25: 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.*

LOMBARD December 24: Closed, December 25: 12:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.*

Steakhouse Christmas Menu

HOLY MACKEREL!, LOMBARD

December 24: 6 a.m. – 4 p.m., 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.*, December 25: 6 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Breakfast only)

Holy Mackerel! Christmas Menu

HARRY CARAY’S TAVERN, NAVY PIER

December 24: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., December 25: Closed

Harry Caray’s Tavern will be open for our Chicago Bears: Park, Tailgate and Ride promotion. More details can be found here.

HARRY CARAY’S 7th INNING STRETCH and CHICAGO SPORTS MUSEUM

December 24: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., December 25: Closed

NEW YEAR’S EVE

There’s no better place in Chicago to ring in the New Year than at one of Harry Caray’s iconic locations downtown or in the suburbs. New Year’s promotions and special menus include a mobster inspired dining experience at the flagship restaurant, a night under the fireworks at Navy Pier and discounted hotel stays.

HARRY CARAY’S ITALIAN STEAKHOUSE

Ring in the New Year with crooners, candlelight and champagne at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North. Evoking the history of its landmark building at 33 W. Kinzie, Harry Caray’s will be serving up an Italian mobster inspired menu this New Year’s Eve. The classic Italian feast features specials such as Fritto Misto and Lobster Risotto with sweet Zeppole for dessert. The four course menu will be $80 per guest; Italian wine pairings will be offered for an additional fee. The full ala carte Italian Steakhouse dinner menu will also be available.

After indulging in the dining room, take a tour of Nitti’s Vault, the restaurant’s museum dedicated to the building’s gangster past as the home of Al Capone’s infamous enforcer Frank Nitti. The Vault features newspapers from the Capone era and artifacts found at 33 W. Kinzie long after its former tenant left. Those looking for an even more immersive mobster experience can book a Chicago Crime Tour before dinner. Guests may use the code “HARRY” when purchasing tickets at chicagocrimetours.com to receive 20% off at checkout.

Both of Harry’s suburban locations will also feature the Italian inspired prix-fixe menu, available for $80 per guest and complimented by a curated selection of Italian wines for an additional $30. The regular Italian Steakhouse dinner menu will also be available. Reservations are highly recommended.

Steakhouse New Year's Eve Menu

HOLY MACKEREL!, LOMBARD

Opt for a classic New Year’s Eve with Surf and Turf or an indulgent risotto at Holy Mackerel! in Lombard.

Holy Mackerel! New Year's Eve Menu

HARRY CARAY’S TAVERN, NAVY PIER

For family friendly fun this New Year’s, make a reservation at Harry Caray’s Tavern, Navy Pier. Enjoy handcrafted burgers, oven-fired pizzas, and inspired cocktails until the fireworks begin at midnight. With prime views of the fireworks show along the Pier’s South Dock, and a champagne toast at midnight, there’s no better place to spend New Year’s in Chicago.

HOTEL ROOM BLOCKS

Harry’s is pleased to partner with The Hotel Chicago (333 N. Dearborn) this New Year’s holiday for a special room rate. Guests of Harry Caray’s can use the link here to reserve a room at the Hotel Chicago for just $179 per night on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Guests must book by December 20 to receive this promotional price. The Westin Lombard Yorktown Center will offer a special New Year’s Eve hotel room rate for guests of Harry Caray’s for $109/night (code = HCNYE). The Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites in Rosemont will offer a 20% discount off the room rate to the restaurant’s guests for that evening (code = HCR).

* Dinner Menu and Christmas Specials Only