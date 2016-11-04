Harry Caray’s: Parade Central!

Harry Caray’s is your parade central for the World Series Champions Parade! City or suburbs, we will be opening our doors early and have the parade on in the bar. Check below for opening times at each of our restaurants.

Harry Caray’s 7th Inning Stretch, Water Tower

On the parade route!

Bar opens at 10:30am, Kitchen opens at 11am

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, River North

33 West Kinzie Street

Bar opens at 10am, Kitchen opens at 11am

Harry Caray’s Tavern, Navy Pier

700 East Grand Avenue

Bar and Kitchen open at 11am

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, Lombard

70 Yorktown Center

Bar and Kitchen open at 10:30am

Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse, Rosemont

10233 West Higgins Road

Bar and Kitchen open at 8:30am