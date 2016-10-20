Romantic Illinois Attractions

USA Today: Nestled in the Midwest, Illinois is home to a diverse range of attractions, from sandy beaches along the Great Lakes to big cities and their bustle. Home to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, Illinois is easy to get to from anywhere in the country. Whether you’re driving to your destination from a neighboring state or flying in for an extended escape, you’ll find a variety of romantic pursuits to suit any taste.

Theater buffs can easily plan a romantic evening at a show in Illinois. The Rialto Square Theater (rialtosquare.com) in Joliet features stunning architecture by Eugene Romeo. Guests can schedule a private theater tour before catching a performance here. Enjoy a perfectly coordinated combination of dinner and a show at the Navy Pier in Chicago. Before each show, Harry Caray’s Tavern (harrycaraystavern.com) serves a meal designed around the theme of that evening’s performance at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater (chicagoshakes.com). For a chance to really snuggle up to your sweetie, try a haunted theater tour at the Egyptian Theater (egyptiantheatre.org) in DeKalb. The Illinois Ghost Hunters lead small groups on investigations into the many reported hauntings here.