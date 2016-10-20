Park, Tailgate, and Ride

Axs: You have tickets to see your beloved Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, or maybe you have plans to catch your favorite musical act on stage. How are you planning to get to the venue? If parking your car and dealing with traffic are things you’d rather avoid, then you’re in luck. The Chicago area has a number of bars with shuttle buses — and even a water taxi — to sporting events and concerts in the area, where you can also meet other fans. Make your reservations in advance so you can secure a seat on the bus or boat with these bars.

Harry Caray’s Tavern

Rolling up to Soldier Field in a shuttle bus is one way to start the game day festivities, but what about sailing in on a water taxi? With Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier (700 E. Grand Ave., Chicago; 312 527-9700), you can. The round-trip water taxi is $10 for adults and $6 for kids, and additional details are posted on the tavern’s website. Tailgate parties are also planned at the tavern, complete with a Bloody Mary bar.