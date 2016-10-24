#MagicNumber108: All signs point to a Cubs win! It’s the number of years since the Cubs won the World Series, and it has begun popping up everywhere! Grant DePorter, CEO, Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group and co-author of the 2008 book “Hoodoo: Unraveling the 100 Year Mystery of the Chicago Cubs,” has discovered a remarkable list of “108” appearances that all point to the Cubs’ 108-year-long World Series drought ending in 2016. The Cubs curse and superstition expert uncovered new connections between observations made in “Hoodoo” all relating back to the number 108.
#MagicNumber108 Tee
#MagicNumber108: All signs point to a Cubs win! It’s the number of years since the Cubs won the World Series, and it has begun popping up everywhere! Grant DePorter, CEO, Harry Caray’s Restaurant Group and co-author of the 2008 book “Hoodoo: Unraveling the 100 Year Mystery of the Chicago Cubs,” has discovered a remarkable list of “108” appearances that all point to the Cubs’ 108-year-long World Series drought ending in 2016. The Cubs curse and superstition expert uncovered new connections between observations made in “Hoodoo” all relating back to the number 108.