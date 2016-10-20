Chicago’s Top Sports Bars to Watch Football

WHERE Traveler:

When it comes to catching the game, the only thing better than the living room La-Z-Boy is an appreciative bar full of like-minded fans. The Windy City obliges wholeheartedly, raising the sports bar stereotype with creative decor, food that goes beyond wings and skins (though there’s plenty of that. too), local brews on tap, and, if nothing else, flat-screens galore.

Harry Caray’s Tavern

Known for its loyalty to the Chicago Cubs—it’s named after the late Cubs announcer—when it’s not baseball season, Harry Caray’s Tavern has the sport of the day on, be it football, basketball or hockey. During Chicago Bears Sunday home game days, special brunch options are available 9 am-noon, along with a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar. During every Sunday game, home or away, tailgating specials are on the menu.